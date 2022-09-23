Breaking: Boston Celtics Announce Decision On Ime Udoka

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the NBA world learned that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. Late Thursday night, the Celtics announced a punishment for Udoka.

He's suspended for the entire season.

"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies," the statement read.



"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately."

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to take over as acting head coach for the 2022-23 season in Udoka's absence.