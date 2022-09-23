Breaking: Boston Celtics Announce Decision On Ime Udoka
Earlier this week, the NBA world learned that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. Late Thursday night, the Celtics announced a punishment for Udoka.
He's suspended for the entire season.
"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies," the statement read.
"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately."
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to take over as acting head coach for the 2022-23 season in Udoka's absence.