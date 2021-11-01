Breaking: Broncos Agree To Blockbuster Von Miller Trade

Von Miller’s time in Denver has come to an end.

The longtime Broncos star is reportedly being traded to the Rams, as Denver and Los Angeles have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos and the Rams agreed to a blockbuster trade on Monday afternoon. The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the full details, per Schefter.

“Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN,” he reports.

“Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility.”

Miller, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick out of Texas A&M in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a seven-time All-Pro and was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011.

The longtime Broncos star will now join a Rams defense that includes fellow defensive stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams are a Super Bowl contender in the NFC, at 7-1 on the season. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 4-4 following Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.