Breaking: Broncos Announce Russell Wilson Injury Diagnosis

The Denver Broncos suffered another brutal injury on Sunday evening against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion after he slammed his head on the turf while he had the ball. He did not return to the game.

Here's a replay of Wilson's injury:

Wilson finished the contest with 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as the Broncos lost by six, 34-28. Brett Rypien completed four passes for 16 yards when he came in relief for him.

This loss dropped the Broncos to 3-10 overall and also assured themselves of a seventh straight season without a playoff berth. It's a season that will be seen by many as a failure, especially since they had sky-high expectations heading into it.

If Wilson can't go next week against the Arizona Cardinals, Rypien would get the start.