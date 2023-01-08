Breaking: Broncos, Saints Having Discussions About Sean Payton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Things are reportedly beginning to align between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints in regards to head coach Sean Payton.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network: "The Broncos and Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal."

Denver has already received permission to interview Payton, although the league won't allow in-person negotiations to begin until Jan. 17.

With that said, it appears the Broncos' new ownership group is willing to give the Saints what they want; considering the fact that Payton is still under contract with New Orleans despite not coaching the team right now.

Payton has been Denver's top target in their search to replace failed rookie HC Nathaniel Hackett, who the team let go of after just 15 games.