Breaking: Browns Reportedly Decide On Next Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a decision on their next head coach. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are hiring Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland is reportedly “planning” on hiring the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Stefanski, 37, was reportedly the runner-up to Freddie Kitchens in last year’s Browns head coaching search. This year, he gets the job.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the other candidate mentioned the most for this opening.

The Browns also have a vacant general manager job. Cleveland could reportedly look to the Vikings to fill that role, too.

“They may look at Minnesota respected assistant GM George Paton as a possible GM. Andrew Berry and Ed Dodds already have requests,” Rapoport reports.

Stefanski, 37, has been with the Vikings since 2006. He started out as an assistant to the head coach and worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens following his first year as head coach.

Cleveland went 6-10 in 2019 after entering the year with Super Bowl aspirations.