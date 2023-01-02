Breaking: Bryce Young Announces His NFL Draft Decision

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After two incredible years as Alabama's starting quarterback, former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is NFL-bound.

Per AL.com's Mike Rodak, Young has announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Saying, "Coming here was the best decision of my life. I'm forever grateful for the University of Alabama."

Young ended his college career with a vintage performance in the Sugar Bowl. Completing 15-of-21 pass attempts for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the 45-20 win over Kansas State.

The Pasadena-native figures to be the first selection come April, possessing all the tools teams look for in a franchise quarterback outside of size.

Standing 6'0", 194 lbs, Young has a slender build that could scare off some teams, but his poise, quick-twitch athleticism, intangibles and mastery of the quarterback position should be more than enough to get a team to happily take the plunge.

The junior QB leaves Tuscaloosa as one of the best to ever wear the crimson and white and projects to have a bright future at the next level as well.