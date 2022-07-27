Breaking: Buck Showalter Announces Decision On Jacob deGrom

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom took a major step towards returning to the starting lineup.

The Mets ace threw 67 pitches across four innings for their Triple-A affiliate - though it didn't go as well as he would have hoped. deGrom walked three three batters and allowed home runs to Kansas City Royals prospects Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen.

Despite the rough start, the Mets are ready for deGrom to make his 2022 MLB debut.

"Buck Showalter confirmed that the Mets intend to have Jacob deGrom make his next rotation turn in the Majors," Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo said on Twitter.

"That would be next week in DC. Could still change if deGrom feels anything unexpected in the coming days, but it appears his season debut is imminent."

When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Hopefully he can return to form soon enough to help lead the Mets to a potential run in the playoffs this year.