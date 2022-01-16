Breaking: Bucs Suffer Massive Injury Loss Against Eagles

Tampa Bay has suffered some notable injury losses in recent weeks and the Buccaneers just suffered another huge one on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers lost All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to an apparent lower-leg injury on the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wirfs, a first-team All-Pro, had to be helped off the field.

“Bucs All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is being helped off the field right now. He’s limping gingerly. The offensive line has been the Bucs’ strength all year in the face of all these injuries at the skill positions, and now this,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine tweeted.

Wirfs was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL this season. If he’s unable to return on Sunday afternoon, that’s a huge loss.

Tristian Wirfs is down and so is my will to live — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 16, 2022

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia are playing on FOX.