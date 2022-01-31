Breaking: Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

Caleb Williams, the former Oklahoma star and top transfer in this year’s cycle, is getting close to making a decision.

The five-star transfer has reportedly narrowed his list down to two schools: Wisconsin and USC. That means LSU, which was previously believed to be in the mix, is now out of the running.

USC is an obvious landing spot because of Lincoln Riley. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is a late entry but has clearly made a profound impact. It also helps the Badgers just hired an offensive coordinator with connections to Williams.

It appears the standout transfer is close to making a decision, per a report from On3.

“Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams will need to make a decision on where to transfer as deadlines to register for classes near,” writes Jonathan Wagner of On3. “Since entering the transfer portal, Williams has been one of, if not the biggest storyline in all of college football.

“According to On3’s Senior National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton, Williams is down to two potential destinations: USC and Wisconsin. Per Hamilton, Williams could be making a decision as early as this week.”

JUST IN: Caleb Williams has narrowed his transfer destination down to USC and Wisconsin, per On3's @HamiltonESPN. A final decision could come as soon as this week. Story: https://t.co/PvFLrLv4Da — On3 (@On3sports) January 31, 2022

Frankly, this is a stunning development.

Wisconsin wasn’t even in the mix a few weeks ago. Now, the Badgers will just have to beat out USC to land the best transfer player in college football.

Whichever team lands Williams will immediately become a College Football Playoff contender in 2022. Game on.