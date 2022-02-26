Callaway, a sponsor of Phil Mickelson for nearly 20 years, is pausing its relationship with the star golfer following his controversial comments.

Mickelson, one of the most-accomplished players on the PGA Tour, admitted that he was considering leaping for the Saudi “Super League.”

“[The PGA Tour has] been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse,” Mickelson told Alan Shipnuck. “As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Mickelson admitted he was willing to look past the Saudis’ poor record on human rights in order to strong-arm the PGA Tour.

Friday night, Callaway, which has sponsored Mickelson for 17 years, announced that it is pausing its relationship.

JUST IN: Callaway Golf says they are pausing their relationship with Phil Mickelson, but reserves the right to reevaluate the partnership. This means that Callaway will stop paying Mickelson while paused. The two have been together for more than 17 years. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2022

Mickelson has lost multiple top sponsorships in recent days.

The left-handed golfer apologized for his comments and announced he will be stepping away from the golf course for now.