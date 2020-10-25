The Spun

Breaking: Cam Newton Has Been Removed From Today's Game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton smiles.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots smiles during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have made a change at the quarterback position.

With the Patriots getting blown out by the 49ers, Bill Belichick has taken his starter, Cam Newton, out of today’s game. New England is now going with backup Jarrett Stidham.

Newton had been pretty awful for most of today’s game. The Patriots are currently getting crushed by the 49ers, 33-6, early in the fourth quarter.

Newton was 9 for 15 for 98 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions against the 49ers. He added five rushes for 19 yards on the ground.

The veteran NFL quarterback has been playing poor for a couple of weeks now.

“I just haven’t been — I just haven’t been good,” Newton said earlier this week. “I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking and that is what it comes down to.”

He added: “When I mean good plays, I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss, just the whole gamut of how I play. I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it — my personal standard. That’s how I feel.”

It will be interesting to see if this is just a fourth-quarter decision or a longterm one for Belichick.

New England is scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills next weekend.


