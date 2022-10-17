Breaking: Cardinals, Panthers Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The fire sale has officially begun in Charlotte.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

Anderson's days in Charlotte appeared to be numbered after he was kicked out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson got into multiple arguments with coaches on the sideline and interim head coach Steve Wilkes decided that enough was enough.

Wilkes sent Anderson to the locker room before the final whistle blew in Carolina's 24-10 loss.

Anderson will now join a Cardinals team that's thin at wide receiver. Hollywood Brown is dealing with an ankle injury and players such as A.J. Green and Rondale Moore haven't been up to par thus far.

The good news is that they will be getting back DeAndre Hopkins this week after he served a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Prior to getting dealt, Anderson compiled 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown in five games. He'll now have a chance to up those numbers with a better quarterback throwing him the ball.