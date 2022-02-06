Breaking: Cavs, Pacers Agree To Caris LeVert Trade

There’s another trade in the NBA as the trade deadline is less than a week away.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs are sending back Ricky Rubio plus a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

This move makes a ton of sense for the Cavs as they’re currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. They’re 32-21 through 53 games and know they have a shot at a championship for this season.

LeVert has been a bright presence on a bad Pacers team. He’s averaging nearly 19 points per game on 44.7% shooting, plus close to four rebounds per game.

He’s coming off one of his best performances of the season on Friday against the Bulls. He finished with 42 points and eight assists as the Pacers lost, 122-115.

The Pacers are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-35 record and this could be just the first of several moves as they’re in sell mode.

LeVert gives the Cavs another wing player who will be up for an extension this summer as well.

Funny enough, the Cavs and Pacers play on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET so LeVert can just stay in Cleveland after the game is over.