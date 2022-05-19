Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: A general view of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors game during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors defeat the Celtics 124-119. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2.

On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons."

According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably the reason why he won't be able to suit up later tonight.

White joined the Celtics midway through the 2021-22 season in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Through 24.2 minutes per game in the postseason, the veteran guard is averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Celtics were missing two other key role players — Marcus Smart and Al Horford — during their Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat. Smart (mid-foot sprain) is probable to return for tonight's game. Horford (health and safety protocols) is doubtful.

Tonight's Game 2 in Boston will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.