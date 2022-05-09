Breaking: Celtics Will Be Missing Key Starter In Game 4 Tonight

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: A general view of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors game during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors defeat the Celtics 124-119. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are hoping to even up their series with the Milwaukee Bucks tonight after losing in Game 3. But they'll be without a key player for Game 4.

On Monday, the Celtics ruled out center Robert Williams III with left knee soreness. Williams has started all three games against the Bucks thus far, averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the process.

The 2021-22 season has actually been a career year for Williams. He became a full-time starter for the Celtics this season, starting all 61 games he played.

Williams finished the 2021-22 season with averages of 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, but he missed the first two playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets due to injuries.

Now those injuries have reared their ugly head at one of the worst possible times for Boston.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 in Milwaukee before taking one back in a blowout Game 2 win. But Milwaukee avenged that loss with a 103-101 win this past Saturday to take the lead.

Boston obviously want to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole like the plague.

Luckily for them, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum have been playing some of their best basketball over the past few weeks. If they can keep it up tonight, they might be able to weather the storm and be ready to welcome Robert Williams back in Game 5.