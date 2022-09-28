Breaking: Chargers Announce Decision On Joe Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed star pass rusher Joey Bosa on the injured reserve.

LA's defensive centerpiece suffered a torn groin during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Brandon Staley expects Bosa to return sometime later this season, but the injury has been deemed "significant."

Bosa had 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, six tackles, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits through the first two games of the 2022 season. The 27-year-old pass rusher has played in less than 12 games on three different occasions during his seven-year career with the Chargers.

Star left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season after suffering a torn biceps tendon in the same loss to the Jaguars.