Breaking: Charges Reportedly Filed In Michigan Tunnel Incident

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands with head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Just under a month ago, an ugly scene unfolded from the Michigan tunnel as Michigan State players were seen assaulting a Wolverines player.

Following Michigan's 29-7 win over the Spartanson Oct. 29. Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended several players following the incident. However, that's not all the punishment they'll receive.

According to a new report, seven Michigan State football players have received chargers stemming from felonious assault to assault and battery.

"Charges have been filed against 7 MSU football players for their involvement in the tunnel melee against Michigan players on Oct. 29 Khary Crump being charged with felonious assault, Jacoby Windon assault & battery, 5 others with aggravated assault," Michigan football reporter Tony Garcia said.

All seven players are presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to the statement. However, it's a black eye on the Spartans football program amidst a rough season.