Breaking: Chiefs Announce If Patrick Mahomes Is Playing Sunday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid talks to Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

After injuring his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes is going to be playing with a high ankle sprain for the remainder of the postseason - if he plays at all.

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, that's exactly the plan. Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid announced that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday - injured ankle and all.

"He's going to play. That's his mindset," Reid said, via Chiefs insider Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

So it looks like the only thing that might keep Mahomes off the field at all is pain tolerance and potentially aggravating the injury.

The decision by Patrick Mahomes is reminiscent of former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers playing in the AFC Championship Game six days after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus 15 years ago.

At the time, it was a gutsy decision from Rivers to say the least. But it may have been inadvisable. Rivers threw for 211 yards and had two interceptions as the Chargers lost 21-12 to the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

With the way the Cincinnati Bengals managed to hound Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, Mahomes could be a sitting duck for the Bengals defense if the protection doesn't hold up.

