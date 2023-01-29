Breaking: Chiefs Officially Announce Travis Kelce's Status

You just knew there was no way Travis Kelce was gonna be out there for this one.

Ahead of kickoff on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed that the All-Pro tight end will be active for today's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kelce was considered a game-time decision after suffering a back injury on the last day of Friday's practice. There were serious concerns at the time that he might be a late scratch if it was severe enough.

Kelce had reportedly been given anti-inflammatory medication every day leading up to the big game, but the team's training staff still needed to see him run before making a heads or tails of it.

The Chiefs will need a vintage performance from Kelce if they plan on advancing to their third Super Bowl of the Andy Reid era.

Kansas City have lost three straight against the Bengals, including last year's AFC Championship Game. If there's one person ready to see that run come to an end, it's Travis Kelce.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.