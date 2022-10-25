Breaking: Chiefs Star Has Been Suspended For 2 Games

As the Kansas City Chiefs head into their bye week, the team received some troubling news.

One of the team's best players was handed a suspension from the league today. Star pass rusher Frank Clark has reportedly received a two-game suspension from the NFL.

"Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has been suspended by the NFL for two games for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy," reporter Adam Teicher said.

"Chiefs are on bye this week. Clark will miss games in Week 9 against Titans and Week 10 against Jaguars. He'll return Week 11 against Chargers."

Clark is one of the best pass rushers the Chiefs have alongside interior defensive lineman Chris Jones. He's third on the team with three sacks and third on the team with four tackles for loss.

It's a tough blow to a Chiefs defense that will have to face star running back Derrick Henry for one of the games he's missing.

The good news is that the Chiefs will be heavily favored against both the Titans and Jaguars.