Breaking: Chiefs, Steelers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is getting some help.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who had been unhappy with his role on the AFC North franchise.

Trade rumors involving Ingram have been swirling for a couple of days, with the Chiefs being most frequently mentioned for the 32-year-old outside linebacker.

Tuesday morning, the Chiefs and the Steelers reportedly agreed to a trade. NFL insider Josina Anderson first reported that Ingram was headed to Kansas City.

Melvin Ingram just told me he is going to the #Chiefs. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 2, 2021

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has since reported that the Chiefs are giving up a sixth-round NFL Draft pick to land Ingram from the Steelers.

Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

The Chiefs’ defense has struggled for most of the 2021 regular season. Kansas City is 4-4 on the season after defeating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football last night.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday afternoon.