Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Out For The Super Bowl

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 04: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits on the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be short at least one wide receiver for Super Bowl LVII.

The team has placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve while also activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Hardman suffered a hip injury earlier in the season and played through it during the AFC Championship Game, but was limited to just 15 snaps. He finished the game with only two receptions for 10 yards.

For the season, he'll finish with 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire is off injured reserve for the first time since November. Prior to the injury, he had appeared in 11 games and racked up 453 total yards and six touchdowns.

He'll likely get some snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the bulk of them will probably go to both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12 and it'll be televised by FOX.