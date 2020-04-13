The Spun

Breaking: Christian McCaffrey Agrees To Record-Breaking Contract

Christian McCaffrey running into the end zone.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has arguably been the best running back in the NFL for multiple seasons. Now, he’s getting paid like it.

McCaffrey and the Panthers have reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension. The new deal makes the former Stanford star the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news.

McCaffrey, 23, says he is thrilled to be remaining in Carolina.

“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!”

McCaffrey is coming off an incredible 2019 season in which he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Carolina is hitting the reset button in 2020 with the hiring of Matt Rhule, but the Panthers aren’t letting McCaffrey get away.

