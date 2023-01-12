Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, Streeter appears to be out of the job.

"Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. More coming on the site shortly," Clemson insider Larry Williams said.

Clemson scored just over 33 points per game during his first season as offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, his inability to help develop five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei may have been his downfall.

The former elite quarterback recruit struggled to find success and was benched several times for backup quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The former Clemson Tigers starting quarterback had been with the program since 2015. Now he's on the way out and Dabo Swinney will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.