Breaking: Clemson’s Bowl Game Matchup Is Reportedly Set

Bowl game announcements are trickling in and that includes Clemson from the ACC.

Per Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Clemson will officially play in the Cheez-It Bowl and it’ll be against Iowa State of the Big 12.

Iowa State vs. Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With Iowa in Citrus, the entire state of Iowa may be in Orlando for the holidays Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

This looks poised to be a good matchup based on how both teams finished this season.

Clemson ended its regular season with a 9-3 record after it won five straight games from Oct. 30 on. The Tigers were 4-3 after another ACC loss to Pittsburgh but ended up winning out to secure a good bowl bid.

Iowa State ended with a 7-5 record after a monstrous win over TCU on Nov. 26. The Cyclones beat the Horned Frogs 48-14 after losing to the Sooners on Nov. 20, 28-21.

It looked like the Cyclones were going to potentially make a run at the Big 12 title after they beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 23. At that point, they were 5-2 heading to Morgantown before they lost three of their last five games.

This also could be a matchup where Clemson has a new defensive coordinator. Oklahoma is flying to Clemson on Sunday to try and secure a deal for Brent Venables to be the program’s next head coach.

The game will take place on Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET.