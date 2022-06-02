Breaking: College Baseball Star Is Reportedly Transferring

NC State freshman Tommy White.

NC State freshman phenom Tommy White is no longer a member of the Wolfpack. The star slugger has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The power-hitting righty broke an NC State record with 27 homers this last season, breaking the previous program record of 25 set by Turtle Zaun and Tracy Woodson.

White's 27 bombs also broke the Division-I record of 26 by a freshman, previously held by Todd Greene.

This is a massive loss for NC State baseball. One college baseball program is getting a superstar in the making.

Tommy White began the season at first base, but eventually transitioned to third. A shoulder injury saw him end the season at DH.

The power-hitting righty made an immediate impact for the Wolfpack. He homered three times in his collegiate debut vs. Evansville. He finished that series with 5 blasts out of the park.

White finished the season just as well as he started it. The standout freshman hit four home runs in four games during the Wolfpack's ACC Tournament appearance.

NC State baseball, meanwhile, was unexpectedly left out of the NCAA Tournament field, which may have played a factor in White's decision.

The Wolfpack are losing a star. The program's loss will be another's treasure.