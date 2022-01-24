Breaking: College Basketball Officially Has A New No. 1

There’s officially a new top team in college basketball for this week.

Auburn has jumped Gonzaga and is the top team in the country in the latest AP Poll. It’s the first time that the Tigers have ever been in that top spot in school history.

BREAKING: Auburn has officially moved to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in school history. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 24, 2022

Auburn’s latest win put the school in the top spot as it took down Kentucky on Saturday, 80-71. The Tigers were the second-ranked team at the time, while Kentucky was No. 12.

The Tigers are 18-1 overall this season and haven’t lost a game in SEC play (7-0). Their only loss came against the UConn Huskies earlier in the season, 115-109 in double overtime.

Jabari Smith has been a massive reason why this team has been one of the best in the country this season. He’s averaging nearly 16 points per game along with six rebounds per game on 46% shooting.

K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. have also been stellar and are averaging 13 points per game while shooting a little over 35% from three-point range.

POLL ALERT: Auburn climbs to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time; Davidson, Marquette enter as Texas, Loyola drop out. Full poll: https://t.co/JgevgBQxqs pic.twitter.com/rQQBRWBG9o — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 24, 2022

Head coach Bruce Pearl has done a tremendous job with this team and the Tigers look poised to be a top contender in the NCAA Tournament.