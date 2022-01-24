The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Officially Has A New No. 1

An Auburn Tigers cheerleader waving a flag.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 17: A Auburn Tigers cheerleader waves a flag before the 84-64 win against the Tennessee Volunteers during the final of the SEC Basketball Championships at Bridgestone Arena on March 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There’s officially a new top team in college basketball for this week.

Auburn has jumped Gonzaga and is the top team in the country in the latest AP Poll. It’s the first time that the Tigers have ever been in that top spot in school history.

Auburn’s latest win put the school in the top spot as it took down Kentucky on Saturday, 80-71. The Tigers were the second-ranked team at the time, while Kentucky was No. 12.

The Tigers are 18-1 overall this season and haven’t lost a game in SEC play (7-0). Their only loss came against the UConn Huskies earlier in the season, 115-109 in double overtime.

Jabari Smith has been a massive reason why this team has been one of the best in the country this season. He’s averaging nearly 16 points per game along with six rebounds per game on 46% shooting.

K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. have also been stellar and are averaging 13 points per game while shooting a little over 35% from three-point range.

Head coach Bruce Pearl has done a tremendous job with this team and the Tigers look poised to be a top contender in the NCAA Tournament.

