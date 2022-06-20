Breaking: College Basketball Star Killed In Shooting At 21

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We have tragic news to share out of the HBU basketball program. Darius Lee, 21, has passed away. He died from a gunshot wound last night.

Lee was attending a gathering in his hometown of Harlem, New York. A shooting took place during the event. Lee was struck and died as a result of a gunshot wound.

"We are devastated," said HBU basketball head coach Ron Cottrell. "Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.



"We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day.



"As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.



"Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time."

Lee was not only a talented basketball player, but also a standout student-athlete. He was on pace to complete his bachelor's degree in December of this year. He was also recently named the HBU Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot-6 guard/forward averaged 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.