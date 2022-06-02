Breaking: College Football Coach Arrested On Murder Charges

On Thursday afternoon, the college football world learned that police arrested an assistant coach on a first-degree murder charge.

According to a report from the Idaho State Journal, police arrested Idaho State University assistant football coach Davonte' Neal. The assistant was charged with charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona.

From the report:

Pocatello police say Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class one felony; one count of drive by shooting, a class two felony; and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, a class two felony. The alleged incident occurred on November 11, 2017, police said.

Unsurprisingly, the school reportedly plans to terminate his contract with the team.

ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the Idaho State Journal that she was "shocked" by the news.

"I have been in constant contact with (ISU head coach Charlie Ragle) who has known Davonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind," Thiros said in a statement. "The news of Davonte' Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock."

Coming out of high school, Neal committed to and played for Notre Dame for a season. He eventually transferred to Arizona.

Prior to working at Idaho State, he was an assistant at a high school.