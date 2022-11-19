Breaking: College Football Playoff Team Avoids Upset With Last-Second Field Goal

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of play between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The TCU Horned Frogs avoided a major upset loss on Saturday afternoon, keeping their unblemished record alive.

The No. 4 team in the nation nearly fell to the unranked Baylor Bears in Waco, but were able to pull off an incredible game-winning field goal as time expired. The game came to a close with a 29-28 final score.

The result of the game nearly came down to a missed extra point off the upright earlier in the game. The Horned Frogs were forced to go for two after what could've been the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Max Duggan and the offense failed to convert.

The TCU defense then forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and were able to march down the field for a game-winning field goal.

With no timeouts remaining, the kicking unit was forced to sprint out onto the field and convert on the game winner with just one second on the running clock.

The Horned Frogs were hoping to retain their unbeaten record and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. With this gutsy comeback victory, perhaps the Big 12 squad has endeared itself to the selection committee.