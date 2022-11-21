Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

2 Sep 2000: A general view from the stands of Lane Stadium during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies against the Akron Zips in Blackburg, Virginia. The Hokies defeated the Zips 52-23.Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday.

However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA last week. Three members of its football team (Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry) were shot and killed while returning from a school field trip.

Virginia was supposed to face Coastal Carolina this weekend but it ended up being canceled by the university.

Virginia Tech honored Virginia in its game against Liberty this weekend when it brought out the UVA flag when the team was running onto the field.

VT has won the last two in the series against UVA and 17 out of the last 18 overall.

It remains to be seen what decision UVA comes to.