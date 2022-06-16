Breaking: College Football Star Out For Season With Torn ACL

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Cheerleaders of the Boston College Eagles celebrate a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during their Atlantic Coast Conference game at Alumni Stadium on September 9, 2006 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Boston college guard Christian Mahogany has torn his right ACL and won't be able to play.

The offensive lineman in the ACC is going to miss the entire 2022 season.

Mahogany is also considered to be one of the best guards in the country heading into the season.

Mahogany reportedly injured his knee in May while he was working out at home.

Despite injuring his knee, he's still intending on returning to Boston College for the 2023 season as a redshirt senior.

"I think I'm probably going to come back because it's hard [after an injury]," he said to Thamel. "I'm going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I'm going to prove that I can still do it."

Mahogany had a great 2021 season as he was great in the run & pass game. He even earned second-team All-ACC honors.

We'll have to see how the Eagles perform this upcoming season without one of their best blockers.