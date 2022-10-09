Breaking: College GameDay Announces Its Week 7 Destination

September 14, 2013: ESPN Chris Fowler live on set during the College Game Day between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M University Aggies at Kyle Field Stadium in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Green/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

Chris Fowler and the "College GameDay" gang are headed back to Rocky Top.

On Sunday, the ESPN's popular CFB pregame show announced that it'll be live from the University of Tennessee for the No. 8 Vols' top-10 matchup with top-ranked Alabama.

Tennessee is coming off of a huge 40-13 win over No. 25 LSU to move to 5-0; matching its best start since the 2016 season.

As for Alabama, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide were able to survive a scare from the Aggies at Allen Field on Saturday night. The game came down to the final play, but Bama escaped with a four-point win thanks to a defensive top when their team needed it most.

It should be an unbelievable scene in Knoxville, as Tennessee fans have been waiting a long time to be back near the top of the SEC.