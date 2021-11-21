The Spun

Breaking: College GameDay Announces Rivalry Week Destination

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Get ready, Ann Arbor. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming.

The Worldwide Leader’s college football pregame show announced on Sunday afternoon that it will be heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the final week of the regular season.

Both Ohio State and Michigan enter Saturday’s game at 10-1 on the season. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines will be playing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are playing for College Football Playoff contention, too. Ohio State and Michigan remain in contention for one of the four spots in the playoff.

Saturday’s game will essentially serve as an elimination contest.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

