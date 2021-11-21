Breaking: College GameDay Announces Rivalry Week Destination

Get ready, Ann Arbor. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming.

The Worldwide Leader’s college football pregame show announced on Sunday afternoon that it will be heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the final week of the regular season.

ESPN’s college football pregame show will air live from Michigan before the Wolverines’ home contest against Ohio State.

Both Ohio State and Michigan enter Saturday’s game at 10-1 on the season. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines will be playing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are playing for College Football Playoff contention, too. Ohio State and Michigan remain in contention for one of the four spots in the playoff.

Saturday’s game will essentially serve as an elimination contest.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T.

The game will air on FOX.