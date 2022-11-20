Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 13 Location

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Was there ever any doubt?

After the Buckeyes and Wolverines both won their Week 12 games to remain undefeated, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced it will be live from The Shoe next Saturday.

"WE'RE GOING TO THE GAME!!" the show's account tweeted. Revealing, "Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between Michigan and Ohio State."

As always, "GameDay" shared the big news along with sizzle reel showcasing some of the rivalries most heated moments.

Only one team will leave The Horseshoe 12-0 and have a shot at the Big Ten Championship. College Football Playoff hopes also likely hang in the balance, much like last year's instant classic that saw Jim Harbaugh collect his first win over OSU.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX. It's expected to be cold and rainy come gametime.

Perfect conditions for November football in the B1G.