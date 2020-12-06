Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 15 Destination

Week 14 of the 2020 college football season is in the books.

Saturday was highlighted by Coastal Carolina’s upset win over BYU. The Chanticleers upset the Cougars on Saturday night in South Carolina.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in town for the game. The college football pregame show has since announced its destination for Week 15.

The college football pregame show announced on Sunday afternoon that its heading to the Army vs. Navy game.

“AMERICA’S GAME,” they tweeted.

Army is hosting this year’s game, which is typically played in Philadelphia.

“We want to thank the City of Philadelphia, the Eagles and all involved in the planning for their efforts to navigate this historic game in the current COVID-19 climate,” said Army AD Mike Buddie. “We are excited about this historic opportunity to host Navy and the Brigade inside the gates of West Point for the first time since 1943.”

According to Army, this is “the first time the Army-Navy Game has been played at a home site since World War II when Annapolis hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game.”

It should be a special day.

Army and Navy are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.