Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 6 Destination

For the first time in history, ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Lawrence, Kansas.

ESPN has announced Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay gang is heading to Lawrence for the Kansas vs. TCU game on Oct. 8.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 after beating Iowa State 14-11 today. TCU, meanwhile, took Oklahoma to the woodshed in a 55-24 blowout.

The Horned Frogs are going to be battling an incredibly hostile environment in Kansas next weekend. It's a battle of two Big 12 unbeatens.

"GET READY, LAWRENCE!! We're coming to KU for the first time EVER A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football," ESPN announced.

It's safe to say Kansas is excited based on the team's Saturday night tweet.

"IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY," Kansas Football tweeted.

Oct. 8 can't get here soon enough.

Lawrence is going to be rocking next weekend.