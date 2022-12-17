Breaking: Colts Announce Injury Update For Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the football world with their start against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts opened the game with a field goal drive, before blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown. After another Vikings turnover, Indianapolis scored yet another touchdown to take a 17-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the team will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor for the rest of the game. Taylor picked up an ankle injury on the team's first possession and will not return.

The Colts announced he is out for the game.

That's bad news for the Colts, even though the team is leading 20-0.

Taylor has dealt with an injury to his ankle for the majority of the season.