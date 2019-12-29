Breaking: Cowboys Expected To Be Without Key Starter vs. Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys are once again playing for their playoff lives today. Jason Garrett’s team needs a win and an Eagles loss to make the postseason.

Dallas has a very winnable game, taking on Washington, but it looks like the Cowboys will be without a key starter on the offensive line.

NFL Network insider Jane Slater reports that the Cowboys are expected to be without left tackle Tyron Smith. The All-Pro lineman hasn’t been practicing this week.

“Tyron Smith is not expected to play today per sources. He missed 3 days of practice with a back injury,” she reports.

Smith is expected to test things out in warmups, so it’s possible he could feel good enough to play, but it’s not expected.

Smith would be a major loss for the Cowboys, but they should be able to beat the Redskins without him. The toughest aspect of Week 17 for Dallas will be getting a Philadelphia loss. The Eagles are set to take on the Giants.

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.