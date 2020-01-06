Breaking: Cowboys Reportedly Decide On Next Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with head coach Jason Garrett on Sunday evening. Less than 24 hours later, Jerry Jones’ franchise appears to have its new head coach.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy took the 2019 season off after being let go by the Packers toward the end of the 2018 season. He interviewed in Dallas on Saturday and the interview went “really well.”

Glazer reports that an announcement is expected later this week.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that McCarthy has told other interested NFL teams that he’s out and all-in with the Cowboys.

Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy informed the other teams he talked with that he’s out. He’s in for Dallas. https://t.co/K1wthhUwru — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

This is somewhat of a surprising hire for the Cowboys, as they had been linked to big-time college names like Urban Meyer and Lincoln Riley. However, the latest reports suggested that Jones was focusing on coaches with significant NFL experience. And McCarthy certainly fits that criteria.

McCarthy, 56, was the Packers’ head coach from 2006-18. He led the team to Super Bowl XLV and has a 125–77–2 career record.