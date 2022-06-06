Breaking: Cowboys Star Informs Team He's Skipping OTAs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is reportedly walking out of the remainder of Dallas' voluntary OTAs.

Per Tom Pelissero, "Frustrated by the state of contract talks, Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won’t attend the rest of voluntary OTAs."

Adding, "Schultz already signed his franchise tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15."

As far was what the 25-year-old could be looking to command, the Cleveland Browns signed their franchise tagged TE David Njoku to a four-year, nearly-$57 million deal in May.

That contract reportedly offers $28 million guaranteed.

Since breaking out in 2020, Dalton Schultz has emerged as one of Dak Prescott's more reliable targets. Last season, the 6-foot-5 tight end brought in 78 balls for 808 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 games (including 15 starts).

However, contract talks have mostly stalled between the two sides this offseason. With it looking like Schultz might've priced himself out of a deal with the Cowboys.