Breaking: Cowboys Star Zack Martin Injured On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If there’s one player the Dallas Cowboys can’t afford to lose, outside of star quarterback Dak Prescott, it’s standout offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Martin, the Cowboys’ All-Pro offensive guard, is arguably the best player at this position in the entire league.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Martin has gone down with an injury on Sunday afternoon in Washington.

The Cowboys star reportedly had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent knee injury. He’s reportedly getting treatment on the sideline.

Thankfully, Martin’s injury does not appear to be a serious one. He was able to re-enter the game, according to reports.

Dallas and Washington are playing on FOX.

It’s 3-0 Dallas late in the first quarter.

