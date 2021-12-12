Breaking: Cowboys Star Zack Martin Injured On Sunday

If there’s one player the Dallas Cowboys can’t afford to lose, outside of star quarterback Dak Prescott, it’s standout offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Martin, the Cowboys’ All-Pro offensive guard, is arguably the best player at this position in the entire league.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Martin has gone down with an injury on Sunday afternoon in Washington.

The Cowboys star reportedly had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent knee injury. He’s reportedly getting treatment on the sideline.

Zack Martin is hurt. Looks like his left knee. Not good. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

Thankfully, Martin’s injury does not appear to be a serious one. He was able to re-enter the game, according to reports.

Zack Martin was down. They were looking at his left leg. But he was able to jog off — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021

Dallas and Washington are playing on FOX.

It’s 3-0 Dallas late in the first quarter.