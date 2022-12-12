Breaking: Cowboys Starter Reportedly Done For Season

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' road to a potential Super Bowl berth got a little bit harder with Monday's news.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, "Cowboys OT Terence Steele tore his ACL and is out for the season. He was one of the team’s best linemen and is a big part of their future."

Adding, "A normal tear and should be good to go for camp next season."

It was initially feared that Steele suffered a potentially serious knee injury after stepping on Dak Prescott's foot and going down awkwardly in the second quarter. He was helped off the field with the assistance of the training staff and went straight to the locker room for testing.

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018, Steele has emerged as one of the most reliable pieces to the Cowboys' offensive line.

Steele has started at least 13 games for Dallas in each of the last three seasons and figures to hold down the team's right tackle spot for the foreseeable future.