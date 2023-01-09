Breaking: Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The news we've been waiting for for the better part of seven straight days is finally here: Damar Hamlin is going home.

According to ESPN's Coley Harvey, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Health center have announced that the Buffalo Bills safety was released from the hospital. He has since returned to Buffalo and reportedly landed there a short time ago.

Last week Hamlin collapsed on the field in the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had gone into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and required nearly 10 minutes of CPR to get his heart pumping again.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit in critical condition. Thankfully, his condition managed to improve after being hospitalized and by the weekend he was awake, alert and talking to his teammates again.

Now that the worst is over, the next step for Damar Hamlin will most likely be making the huge decision whether to resume his playing career.

The Bills have already shut him down for the season, so he won't be able to make that decision during the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. But the months to come will certainly be interesting.

That's a subject for another day though. For now, we're all thankful that Hamlin is healthy once more - something that seemed like a pipe dream just a few days ago.