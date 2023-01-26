Breaking: Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Cowboys Future

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field in 2023, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be there.

On Thursday afternoon Quinn reportedly informed the teams he interviewed with for head coaching vacancies that he'll be returning to the Cowboys for another season.

"#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said.

"Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there."

While Quinn made a decision on his future, head coach Mike McCarthy could still make some changes to the coaching staff. When asked about the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the coach was non-committal.

I really don’t want to play this game," McCarthy said. It’s been a long couple days. Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. Every coach will be evaluated. The evaluation takes more than one day."

Will both Quinn and Moore be back next season?