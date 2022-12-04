Breaking: Deion Sanders Is Officially Leaving Jackson State For New Job

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

It's official. Deion Sanders is leaving Jackson State for a new job, and it's a big one.

Sanders, 55, informed his Jackson State players on Saturday night that he's accepted the head coaching position at Colorado University.

The football legend informed his team after Jackson State beat Southern on Saturday night.

"Coach Deion Sanders has just informed his team that he is accepting the position as Head Football Coach at the University Of Colorado," said Carl Reed.

Colorado is getting one of the biggest coaching names in the industry right now. The Buffaloes sure need it.

Just a few years back Mel Tucker showed what Colorado is capable of before he bolted for Michigan State. This is a similar opportunity for Sanders, who no doubt wants to show he's capable of coaching at the Power-Five level.

Sanders will reportedly head to Boulder this Saturday night as he takes this next step in his coaching career.