Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Sunday Morning

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

The Colorado football program got a massive boost on Sunday morning.

Head coach Deion Sanders landed Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck. Domineck played in 13 games for the Razorbacks this season and finished with 34 total tackles (19 solo), 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Domineck has one year of eligibility remaining after spending four other seasons (2018-21) with Georgia Tech.

Before committing to Georgia Tech, he was a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 194 player in his home state (Florida), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 72 defensive end recruit in the nation and the No. 1.255 overall recruit.

Colorado now has the third-best transfer portal team in the country, per 247Sports.

Sanders is doing one heck of a job at getting top talent to come out west.