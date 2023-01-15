Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Sunday Morning
The Colorado football program got a massive boost on Sunday morning.
Head coach Deion Sanders landed Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck. Domineck played in 13 games for the Razorbacks this season and finished with 34 total tackles (19 solo), 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Domineck has one year of eligibility remaining after spending four other seasons (2018-21) with Georgia Tech.
Before committing to Georgia Tech, he was a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 194 player in his home state (Florida), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 72 defensive end recruit in the nation and the No. 1.255 overall recruit.
Colorado now has the third-best transfer portal team in the country, per 247Sports.
Sanders is doing one heck of a job at getting top talent to come out west.