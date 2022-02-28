Breaking: Derek Jeter Makes Decision On Marlins Job

Derek Jeter is out in Miami.

The former New York Yankees great turned Marlins executive has decided to step down from his position with the NL East franchise.

Jeter, 47, joined the Marlins franchise in 2017, when he was part of a new ownership group. He owned a very small percentage of the franchise, but was made the chief executive officer of the team.

On Monday, reports surfaced revealing that Jeter and the Marlins had decided to part ways.

“Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins have decided to mutually part ways. He will step down as CEO effective immediately per sources,” Craig Mish out of Florida reported.

The MLB world is pretty surprised by the news.

The Marlins haven’t had much success under Jeter’s leadership, but the franchise appears to be on the way up, with several promising young players, especially in the pitching department.

It will be interesting to see if any more details come out from Jeter’s decision.