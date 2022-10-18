Breaking: DeSean Jackson Makes His Free Agency Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

35-year-old wide receiver DeSean Jackson has made his free agency decision six games into the 2022 season.

The veteran pass catcher is signing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jackson suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams this past season, reeling in 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his age, the veteran wideout notched a career-high 22.7 yards per catch — showing off his elite downfield speed.

The Ravens are in serious need of depth at the wide receiver position. No. 1 WR Rashod Bateman has missed the last two games with a foot injury, leaving Devin Duvernay as the top option at wideout.

Jackson could serve as a solid deep-ball option for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who lost his No. 1 deep-ball option Marquise "Hollywood" Brown earlier this offseason.

The Ravens will face off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 7 matchup on Sunday.