Breaking: Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlements In Several Lawsuits

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's legal situation took a big step forward this Tuesday morning.

Tony Buzbee announced in a statement just moments ago that all but four cases against Watson have reached settlement. The details around the settlements are confidential.

The cases will soon be dismissed.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson with the exception of four, have settled," said Buzbee.

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

This is no doubt a big step for Watson and his legal troubles. However, this doesn't ensure the NFL looks the other way.

The league will continue investigating the matter and eventually decide on a punishment, if necessary.

At this point in time, Watson is cleared to play in Week 1 of the 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns.